Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Feb 2021 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been hospitalised after they were allegedly stabbed with a knife in the Southern Downs overnight.

Police were called to a home on Alice St in Stanthorpe about 2.20am where two men had sustained serious chest and back wounds.

A crime scene was declared at the home and at another home on Wallangarra Rd where it's believed an initial altercation with another man took place.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man nearby the Wallangarra Rd home.

He has not yet been charged and is assisting police with inquiries.

The two injured men were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile in East Toowoomba, a man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife at a home about 2.18am.

Police said those involved are known to each other and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Infamous Gympie bridge project on track amid traffic chaos

        Premium Content Infamous Gympie bridge project on track amid traffic chaos

        News Numerous motorists have complained of significant delays at peak traffic times since works began on the overpass on 15 February.

        Lockyer Valley finance boss takes on Gympie purse strings

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley finance boss takes on Gympie purse strings

        News Gympie council has revealed the new person crunching the numbers on its $100...

        Poo problem leads gamer to stab house guest

        Premium Content Poo problem leads gamer to stab house guest

        Crime A man has avoided jail for stabbing his housemate’s friend

        Noosa Easter holiday renters egged on for $145k stay

        Premium Content Noosa Easter holiday renters egged on for $145k stay

        Property Coast house has been rented for an eye-watering $72,500 a week