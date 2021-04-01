Menu
Gympie District Court generic.
Three people to be sentenced in Gympie District Court today

Kristen Camp
1st Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear before Judge Rosengren in Gympie District Court today, Thursday April 1:

Andrew Donney, Mark Hanson, Steven Best and Stephen Halpin are all due to be sentenced today.

Russell Johnston and Cherie Palmer aka Davies are due for mentions.

Gympie Times

