Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie District Court.
Gympie District Court.
News

Three people to be sentenced in Gympie District Court today

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Sep 2020 8:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people are due to be sentenced out of ten scheduled appearances before the Gympie District Court today.

The people to be sentenced are:

McLEAN, Craig Anthony

LLOYD, Raymond

POOLEY, Theresa Maree

The others due to appear are:

McFADYEN, Jack Raets

QUINN, Glen Barry

FRISKE, Ben James

GRIMSTONE, Matthew Lawrence

MATTHEWS, Peter David Reginald

POZZI, Jason Lawrence

GERATHY, Lars Quinton

There are no appearances scheduled at the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

gympie court gympie-crime gympie district court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        21yo stashed his drugs inside a Kinder Surprise

        Premium Content 21yo stashed his drugs inside a Kinder Surprise

        News A fishing trip with a friend turned into a costly mistake when police smelled marijuana in the car, the Gympie court heard

        69yo diabetic pensioner stole $9k from disabled woman

        Premium Content 69yo diabetic pensioner stole $9k from disabled woman

        News “You stole a significant amount of money from this woman."

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health Dr Young said funerals were extremely high risk for transmission

        Business goes ‘gangbusters’ like never before for tattooists

        Premium Content Business goes ‘gangbusters’ like never before for tattooists

        News Gympie tattoo artist Luke Bishop has never seen anything like it and is booked out...