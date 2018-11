CAR CRASH: Three people were transported in a stable condition after a two vehicle car crash at 10:27am in Gympie.

PARAMEDICS were called to a two vehicle car crash in the Gympie region this morning.

The crash occurred on River Rd and Excelsior Rd at 10:27am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were in a stable condition.

"We transported three patients with minor injuries to the Gympie Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

Gympie Police are still investigating.