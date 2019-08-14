Menu
TWO people were hospitalised last night after suffering injuries in a single vehicle rollover at Victory Heights, near Gympie.
Philippe Coquerand
News

Three people injured in two late night Gympie region crashes

JOSH PRESTON
by
14th Aug 2019 12:06 PM
TWO people were hospitalised last night after suffering injuries in a single vehicle rollover at Victory Heights, near Gympie.

QAS media reported paramedics were called to the scene at Cootharaba Road and Tin Can Bay Road at around 6.05pm last night, treating both patients at the scene.

The report stated a female aged in her 20s sustained chest pain, while a male "of unknown age” had injuries to his head and ankle.

Both were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A female patient was taken to Nambour Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Maleny Kenilworth Road at Kenilworth at 9.16pm. Her condition was also listed as stable.

