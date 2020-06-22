Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of a Queensland ambulance. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
File photo of a Queensland ambulance. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
News

Three people in forest rollover near Gympie

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
22nd Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover at Toolara involving three people.

They were called to the crash on Maryborough-Cooloola Rd just after 2pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

 

MORE NEWS:

* Blasts 'shake' residents near Camp Kerr

* Patient airlifted to hospital after Gympie motorbike carnage

* Tributes flow for Gympie woman killed in Bruce Highway crash

 

No one appears to be in a serious or critical condition, the spokesman said, but assessment of the patients continues at the scene.

ambulance crash emergency gympie crashes toolara forest
Gympie Times

Just In

    MPs want super rise dumped

    MPs want super rise dumped
    • 22nd Jun 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it will be up to National Cabinet to decide whether Queensland’s borders could reopen to every state except Victoria.

        Gympie councillors to vote on $1400 pay rise

        premium_icon Gympie councillors to vote on $1400 pay rise

        News Councillors’ wages are being put front and centre at this week's meeting

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Investigation call on council spending

        premium_icon Investigation call on council spending

        News A FORMAL investigation should be held into the financial management of the former...