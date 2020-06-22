Three people in forest rollover near Gympie

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover at Toolara involving three people.

They were called to the crash on Maryborough-Cooloola Rd just after 2pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

MORE NEWS:

* Blasts 'shake' residents near Camp Kerr

* Patient airlifted to hospital after Gympie motorbike carnage

* Tributes flow for Gympie woman killed in Bruce Highway crash

No one appears to be in a serious or critical condition, the spokesman said, but assessment of the patients continues at the scene.