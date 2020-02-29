Three people hospitalised after two Gympie crashes

THREE people have been taken to hospital after two separate crashes kept paramedics busy in the Gympie region this morning.

Ambulance crews were first called to Southside just after 10am, where they found two patients in need of further treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Davey Road.

The Queensland Ambulance Service listed both their conditions as stable.

Then at 10.38am paramedics responded to a reported vehicle and motorbike collision on Hall Rd at Glanmire.

One patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.