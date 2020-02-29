Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service
Queensland Ambulance Service
News

Three people hospitalised after two Gympie crashes

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Feb 2020 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been taken to hospital after two separate crashes kept paramedics busy in the Gympie region this morning.

Ambulance crews were first called to Southside just after 10am, where they found two patients in need of further treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Davey Road.

The Queensland Ambulance Service listed both their conditions as stable.

Then at 10.38am paramedics responded to a reported vehicle and motorbike collision on Hall Rd at Glanmire.

One patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Man's body found on road

      Man's body found on road
      • 29th Feb 2020 10:35 AM

      Top Stories

        Well known Gympie name in council race

        premium_icon Well known Gympie name in council race

        News What should Gympie council be focused on? This election candidate thinks he knows.

        Owen: 'It’s been 18 days since I was called a liar'

        premium_icon Owen: 'It’s been 18 days since I was called a liar'

        News Letter: 'I told my accuser to contact me — still nothing.”

        REVEALED: Gympie’s top nine cricket players

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s top nine cricket players

        News From star ton-hitters to creative wicket-takers, these are the elite Gympie...

        VIDEO: Residents call for notorious road to be fixed

        premium_icon VIDEO: Residents call for notorious road to be fixed

        News A woman travelled from Yeppoon to Brisbane and got the shock of her life when she...