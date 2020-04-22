Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
Three people burned, shed destroyed in Gympie region fire

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Apr 2020 4:53 PM
UPDATE 4pm Wednesday

FIREFIGHTERS this afternoon remained at the scene of a fire which destroyed a shed and left three people suffering from minor burns at Woolooga last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first of eleven fire crews arrived at the Homestead Rd scene at around 8.10pm last night, shortly after paramedics were tasked there at 7.32pm.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews found the shed, reportedly 30m by 15m in size, “fully involved” in fire, causing the structure to eventually collapse.

She said crews had returned to the scene today, with as many as two there as of 1:30pm.

She said the fire was under police investigation, but a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident was “listed as non-suspicious based on information (a) QFES Incident Commander gave to police”.

None of the patients involved required hospital transport for their injuries, according to QAS.

EARLIER

THREE people suffered burns in a reported shed fire at Woolooga last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reports indicated crews were called to a private residence at 7.32pm, where they found three patients with “minor burns”.

The patients were assessed for their injuries but did not require hospital transport, QAS reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

More to come.

emergency services gympie news shed fire
Gympie Times

