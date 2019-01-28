Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE INVESTIGATION: A lump of concrete was thrown through the glass door of a house under construction at Southside on the weekend.
POLICE INVESTIGATION: A lump of concrete was thrown through the glass door of a house under construction at Southside on the weekend. Contributed
News

Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

Frances Klein
by
28th Jan 2019 7:32 AM

A MAN was caught fleeing the scene of an alleged convenience store break-in on Crescent Rd in Gympie on Saturday night.

Police arrested the 25-year-old on the nearby One Mile Soccer Fields, after he reportedly attempted to break-in through the back of Longs Crescent Road 1 Stop Shop, a police spokesman said.

He was charged with break and enter and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Two men were also arrested in separate mid-range drink-driving incidents yesterday morning.

MORE: Two people arrested after crime spree through Gympie region

A 26-year-old was caught allegedly driving drunk on Barton Rd at 4am yesterday morning and a 48-year-old was arrested on Cootharaba Rd just after 10am.

A police spokesman said it was a warning for motorists to consider their travel options for the morning following a night of drinking.

"People need to make sure they give sufficient time for the alcohol to get out of their system before driving,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile police are calling for information on unruly damage to a house under construction on Pedersen Rd, Southside, after a lump of concrete was thrown through the building's sliding glass door overnight Friday.

The damage reportedly occurred between 3.30pm Friday and 8.30am Saturday, a police spokesman said.

If you have any information relating to the damage please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

　

arrest australia day break and enter drink driving gympie police gympie region long weekend southside wanted
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and "crazy” - local residents come to grips with shocking news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    premium_icon Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    News It's taken the duo more than a decade of hard work and dedication.

    Back-to-school laptops hit hip pockets hard

    premium_icon Back-to-school laptops hit hip pockets hard

    News Parents report paying between $500 and $1300 for devices