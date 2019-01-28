Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

POLICE INVESTIGATION: A lump of concrete was thrown through the glass door of a house under construction at Southside on the weekend.

A MAN was caught fleeing the scene of an alleged convenience store break-in on Crescent Rd in Gympie on Saturday night.

Police arrested the 25-year-old on the nearby One Mile Soccer Fields, after he reportedly attempted to break-in through the back of Longs Crescent Road 1 Stop Shop, a police spokesman said.

He was charged with break and enter and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Two men were also arrested in separate mid-range drink-driving incidents yesterday morning.

MORE: Two people arrested after crime spree through Gympie region

A 26-year-old was caught allegedly driving drunk on Barton Rd at 4am yesterday morning and a 48-year-old was arrested on Cootharaba Rd just after 10am.

A police spokesman said it was a warning for motorists to consider their travel options for the morning following a night of drinking.

"People need to make sure they give sufficient time for the alcohol to get out of their system before driving,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile police are calling for information on unruly damage to a house under construction on Pedersen Rd, Southside, after a lump of concrete was thrown through the building's sliding glass door overnight Friday.

The damage reportedly occurred between 3.30pm Friday and 8.30am Saturday, a police spokesman said.

If you have any information relating to the damage please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.