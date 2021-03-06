Three old bridges near Gympie to be replaced in $2m project

The timber bridge on Widgee Crossing Rd will be replaced with a concrete structure thanks to $837,000 in funding from the State and Federal Governments; the funding is part of a wider promise of more than $2 million to replace three bridges in the region.

Three well-worn wooden bridges in the Gympie region will be getting a concrete upgrade thanks to more than $2 million help from the State and Federal Governments.

The timber bridges on Widgee Crossing Rd (across Gympie Creek), Glastonbury Creek Rd and Ryan Rd will be replaced by concrete structures thanks to the funding, which was given under the Local Economic Recovery Program.

The biggest slice of the pie ($837,000) will go towards upgrading the bridge on Widgee Crossing Rd.

Another $600,000 will be spent on the Glastonbury Creek Rd replacement, and the remaining $585,000 will go towards the Ryan Rd bridge upgrade.

“A number of Queensland communities were severely impacted by the 2019 bushfires and that was compounded even further by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said.

“The tourism, agricultural and small business sectors have not only had to respond to the bushfires and COVID-19, but many have battled drought over a long period of time as well.

“The Australian and Queensland Governments have vowed to support these communities on their recovery journey and we are pleased to provide this funding, which will offer a welcomed economic boost and improve resilience.”