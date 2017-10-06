Three of Gympie's finest receive state call-ups

STATE CALL: Aiden Hinds, Matthew Browne and Piper Treeby have been named in the Queensland under-15 hockey squad.

Renee Albrecht

THREE of Gympie's budding junior hockey players have been selected for Queensland under-15 squads after strong individual performances in the the recent state titles.

Piper Treeby, Matthew Browne and Aiden Hinds got the call for the state squads consisting of about 50 players.

The under-15 girls and boys went to state titles two weekends ago, with the Gympie boys' teams stepping up to division one and the girls performing well in division two.

Gympie hockey president Ben Fitzpatrick said the players now have to impress at the training camp to be selected to make the playing group.

"From those championships, a 50-player squad was picked and they go to trials in early march next. From that we get the Queensland team,” he said.

"They were pretty surprised. It's their first representative teams they've made and they deserve to be there.”

Fitzpatrick said the players all bring something different, and Aiden Hinds, 14, has only been playing hockey for about three years.

"He came from a soccer background. Which is a pretty similar game, position wise,” Fitzpatrick explained.

"It's a big effort for him. He's a midfielder. He's very fit, he can run all day and he's got some speed which is handy in midfield.”

Matthew Brown, 14, played in the Men's Cooloola Heat team this year in the Sunshine Coast league.

"For Gympie, he was a defender but he plays a bit of midfield too,” Fitzpatrick said.

Piper Treeby, 14, is a striker with huge potential.

"It was her first year for the (Cooloola) Heat ladies' team,” Fitzpatrick said.

"By all accounts she played very well.

"She's got speed and she's tall, she's very handy up front and knocked some goals in for the Heat this year.”

Fitzpatrick explained the addition to the state squad will greatly benefit the players' skills.

"It's huge, at their camp itself, it's a three-day camp in Brisbane during trials,” he said.

"They'll be exposed to higher level coaches, Queensland coaches. They'll be playing with the best 50 players in their age group in Queensland.

"It's always good, they can bring back and help the other juniors, and it flows from there.

"We didn't have any girls in the Queensland squad last year, but we had four boys, so it's great to get a female in the squad.”