Three new recruits eager to join the Gympie police

WELCOME TO TOWN: Three new police officers have joined the Gympie station (from left) Renee Robertson, Liana Dean and Chris Morris. Philippe Coquerand

GYMPIE police have welcomed three new officers to the team this week, with Renee Robertson, Liana Dean and Chris Morris graduating from the Queensland Police Academy

Graduating as First Year Constables (FYC), the new officers completed 25 weeks of intensive training, preparing them for their new roles serving the community.

They were part of 76 new officers sworn in, along with eight new police dogs at the Queensland Police Service Academy at Oxley.

Const Renee Robertson said she was excited about her new role in Gympie, having spent her whole life in Brisbane.

"I'm excited to work here in Gympie,” she said.

"I've got family who work for the police and after hearing their stories, I decided to join.

"This week I have met a few people and I'm looking forward to getting around Gympie, I love being in the outdoors.”

Gympie police acting inspector Paul Algie said he was happy to have three extra officers join his team.

"They have just completed an intensive six month program of theoretical and practical competency based training,” A/Insp Algie said.

"This will now be complemented by 12 months of on the job mentoring at Gympie, adding valuable real world context to their skill set.

"They are all excited to become part of the Gympie community and I look forward to the value they will bring to our station.”

Const Liana Dean from Brooloo, near Kenilworth, said it was diversity that led her to pursue a career in the force.

"There was a lot of different facets to the training we had to do, lots of legislation to learn but it was pretty fun, you get to do a lot of skills training,” she said.

The three officers just completed two days of orientation and will now be stationed at the police headquarters in Channon St.

For Const Chris Morris it was his father who inspired him to join the police force.

"I joined the police because my dad's in the job and I saw how much he loves it,” Mr Morris said.

"They say police don't do boring.”

Mr Morris is looking forward to spending some time at the beach on his days off.

"I love the outdoors and I love fishing,” he said.

"Everybody I've met has been supportive and I'm looking forward to getting involved in the community.”