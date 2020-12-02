Menu
The Westin Brisbane
The Westin Brisbane
Health

Three new covid cases in QLD

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Dec 2020 11:32 AM
THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today as overseas travellers continue to return home.

It brings Queensland's total active cases to 10 which is currently the third most by state in Australia behind South Australia (11) and Western Australia (23).

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine with 4,581 tests carried out in Queensland yesterday.

Queensland has now had 78 days without community transmission of COVID-19.

The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.

It comes as eleven police officers were forced into quarantine last week after having to restrain a man in hotel quarantine who was infected with the virus.

None of the officers have tested positive for the virus since the incident.

With Queensland's borders now open to all of Australia, the current state tally for active cases is Western Australia - 23, South Australia - 11, Queensland - 10, Northern Territory - 7, New South Wales - 4, ACT - 2 while Victoria and Tasmania have no active cases.

