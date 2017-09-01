25°
Driver killed siblings in Bruce Hwy crash, cops tiny fine

by Charlie Walker, The Courier-Mail

A DRIVER who caused the death of two siblings when his car crossed to the wrong side of the Bruce Highway will be back on the road in three months, after walking from court with a $3000 fine.

Brisbane siblings Daniel, 22, and Sarah Walker, 30, died on Easter Monday.

Their family is devastated by the sentence, describing the court's decision not to jail driver Donald George Gayler as a "massive injustice".

Sarah's mother Kerri Walker said Gayler had taken her children from her and shown no remorse for their death.

Sarah, 30, and Daniel Walker, 22, were killed in an horrific traffic accident on the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough.
