Three months, no action: Drinking water gushing down drain

Tens of thousands of litres of fresh drinking water have literally gone down the drain while Queensland suffers through drought and Brisbane notches up the joint-hottest December day ever recorded, at 41.2 degrees.

Local plumber Steve Allthorpe said he's frustrated that perfectly good drinking water was still spewing into a local storm water drain three months after he reported the leakage on Brisbane's northside to Urban Utilities.

On Monday, fresh drinking water was snaking along the aptly named Downfall Creek, Chermside West at approximately six to eight litres a minute, according to Mr Allthorpe.

Plumber Steve Allthorpe his hand in the running drinking water streaming along Downfall Creek, Chermside West. Picture: Darren Cartwright

"This is fresh drinking water going to waste while the rest of the state is in drought," he said.

"It's ridiculous how long it took them to do something about it, and yes, it has slowed, but it hasn't stopped. I'm told there is one left out of three bursts.

"This is running at about six to eight litres a minute now add that over an hour, a day and then multiply it by 12 weeks and you can see how much waste there has been."

A pothole, as deep as an iPhone, has opened up where repair works were recently conducted to fix leaking pipes along Maundrell Tce, Chermside West. Pic: Darren Cartwright

Mr Allthrope said he had contacted Urban Utilities on at least three occasions.

Not only is fresh drinking water running freely, but a pothole has emerged on a median strip outside of Craigslea State High School where repair works were recently undertaken.

The hole was at least the depth of a mobile phone and as wide as a saucer.

Urban Utilities spokeswoman, Michelle Cull said they did investigate a report of water flowing in a stormwater drain near Marban Street, Chermside West in September, but were unable to identify any leaks in our pipe network.

"After receiving a separate report of water flowing in a different drain at Maundrell Terrace in mid-October, we returned to carry out further investigations and believe the two reports may be linked," Ms Cull said.

"Since then, our crews have attended Maundrell Terrace multiple times to try and pinpoint the location of the leak using specialist listening devices and digging down to the pipe for a visual inspection.

"Unfortunately the leak is proving difficult to find, as there are a lot of pipes in the area."