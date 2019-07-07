Menu
6Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
Crime

Three men on the run after stabbing

by Dominica Sanda
7th Jul 2019 7:08 PM

Three alleged attackers are on the run following a stabbing at an inner-Sydney home that left two men in hospital.

A man in his mid-20s was left fighting for his life and a 20-year-old man was seriously injured when they were stabbed in their Chippendale home about 8.40am on Saturday.

Police say three men wearing black hooded tops were seen fleeing the scene and they will continue their hunt for the alleged attackers on Sunday. The victims were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Police believe the victims and offenders are known to each other.

"It is a targeted attack. It isn't a random attack," Inspector Michael Egan told reporters on Saturday.

Several people were in the house at the time of the attack, and police are investigating how the attackers entered.

Several items found on nearby streets have been seized.

