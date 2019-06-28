Menu
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the northbound lanes after a crash on the Bruce Highway that injured three people.
Three injured, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy smash

Ashley Carter
28th Jun 2019 8:50 AM

THREE people have been injured and traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning. where one car has rolled.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the northbound lanes at Forest Glen, about 200m south of the Nambour Connection Rd off-ramp, at 8.10am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Two people were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, including a woman in her 40s being treated with spinal precautions. 

One lane is blocked heading north towards Gympie and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

