Three injured in Gympie region crashes overnight

GYMPIE REGION CRASHES: Ambulance crews transported three people to hospital after two separate crashes in the Gympie region overnight.
Arthur Gorrie
by

THREE people have been hurt in two separate crashes in the Gympie region, the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed.

A spokesman says the first crash was a single vehicle motorcycle crash on private property between Kandanga and Amamoor.

The rider reported breathing difficulties and chest pain and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He said the man had come off his motorcycle about 7.40pm Saturday night.

The second crash, just under an hour later, involved two vehicles at the corner of Myall and Monkland Streets, Gympie.

Two people were injured in the crash, about 8.30pm, the ambulance spokesman said.

They were transported to Gympie Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

Gympie Times

