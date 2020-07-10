Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three fire crews, paramedics and police helped in a large evacuation of a Pelican Waters building.
Three fire crews, paramedics and police helped in a large evacuation of a Pelican Waters building.
News

Three injured as fire alarm sparks large ‘hotel’ evacuation

Amber Hooker
10th Jul 2020 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A false fire alarm at a Pelican Waters building sparked a huge emergency response last night and three women injured.

Three ambulance crews, three fire crews and police arrived at a residency/hotel building on Mahogany Dr, Pelican Waters from about 10.45pm on Thursday to reports of a fire.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics assessed three women who suffered minor injuries after a "large evacuation", but could not specify how the injuries were sustained.

Emergency services could not confirm which building was evacuated, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was a residency/hotel building.

Mahogany Dr is populated by the Sebel Pelican Waters Resort, Vardon Point Resort Style Living and a number of residential houses.

The QAS spokesman said a woman in her 20s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor shoulder injury after she fell on the stairs during the evacuation.

Paramedics also assessed a woman aged in her 90s, and another in their 20s, but they did not require hospital treatment.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed no fire was found at the building.

She said when QFES arrived there was an evacuation in progress and police were also on scene.

Firefighters isolated the alarm and conducted a "floor-by-floor investigation".

People were kept out of the building until it was found to be safe.

The spokeswoman said the last QFES crew left the scene at 12.40am.

evacuation false alarm pelican waters queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland schools going broke — Is your child’s among them?

        premium_icon Queensland schools going broke — Is your child’s among them?

        Education Desperate schools across Queensland are being forced to cut programs and beg charities for money just to pay for the basics.

        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News 238,000 expected to pour through Qld borders

        UPDATE: Man, 38, assaulted as he camped at Tiaro overnight

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man, 38, assaulted as he camped at Tiaro overnight

        News A man suffered head and facial injuries stemming from the mystery late night...