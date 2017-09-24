Three injured after 4WD hits tree west of Gympie

A man is being airlifted to hospital after his 4WD hit a tree at Sexton.

A FIFTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD man is being airlifted to hospital with chest injuries after the 4WD he was travelling in with two other people hit a tree at Sexton this morning.

All three people were able to escape the wreck by themselves, and the two passengers, whose ages are unknown, have been taken to Gympie Hospital.

QAS services called in the Maroochydore-based Lifeflight Helicopter to transport the driver, who is in a stable condition.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services media spokesman, the 4WD suffered "significant damage” in the crash, which happened about 8am on Sexton Rd.