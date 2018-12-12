Three in hospital after two car crash at Southside
THREE people have been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash at Southside this evening, Queensland Ambulance Service reports.
Paramedics arrived on scene at Groundwater Rd around 5:37pm this afternoon to find all three patients in need of treatment for "non life-threatening injuries”.
QAS confirmed the patients were stable upon arrival at Gympie Hospital on Twitter.
Gympie Police confirmed traffic was clear on Groundwater Road shortly after the crash.
More information as it comes to hand.