Ambulance. Matthew Deans
News

Three in hospital after two car crash at Southside

JOSH PRESTON
by
12th Dec 2018 7:40 PM
THREE people have been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash at Southside this evening, Queensland Ambulance Service reports.

Paramedics arrived on scene at Groundwater Rd around 5:37pm this afternoon to find all three patients in need of treatment for "non life-threatening injuries”.

QAS confirmed the patients were stable upon arrival at Gympie Hospital on Twitter.

QAS posted this on their Twitter account as the crash happened. QAS

Gympie Police confirmed traffic was clear on Groundwater Road shortly after the crash.

More information as it comes to hand.

