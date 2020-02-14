Woman dead, baby in hospital after horror head-on crash

UPDATE, 2.30PM: A woman has died and a baby rushed to hospital after a head-on crash south of Mackay.

The baby, whose age and gender was not released by police, was travelling in the same car as the woman, aged in her 40s, who died at the scene at Alligator Creek, south of Mackay.

It is understood the woman was the baby's mother.

Mackay Police District Duty Officer Mark Sweetnam said the driver of the truck involved was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with serious injuries.

"The scene is quite chaotic," Senior Sergeant Sweetnam said.

"There is a lot of debris on the road."

He said investigations were beginning into what caused the deadly crash with Mackay Forensic Crash Unit and Scenes of Crime officers on scene.

"It is a terrible scene we have attended today," Snr Sgt Sweetnam said.

"Queensland Fire and ambulance (crews) had a lot to do on their arrival."

Snr Sgt Sweetnam said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash.

1.15PM: There are fears for two people trapped inside vehicles involved in a head-on crash near Hay Point.

One person has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition with another two still trapped in the truck and car involved.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews on scene cut free one person who was taken to hospital.

Three QFES crews remain on scene, with firefighters working to extricate one of the critically injured people from one of the vehicles.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Hay Point Road at Alligator Creek south of Mackay. Zizi Averill

Police have advised Hay Point Rd is closed to all traffic and was not expected to re-open for several hours.

The crash occurred just past McKnight Rd shortly after noon.

INITIAL: TWO people are trapped inside vehicles at the scene of a serious crash near Hay Point.

Emergency services were called to a serious truck and vehicle crash on Hay Point Rd just after 12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three patients were in a critical condition.

One of the people was being taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

#HayPoint - paramedics and emergency services are at the scene of a serious truck and vehicle crash on Hay Point Road at 12.05pm. Multiple patients with entrapment. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 14, 2020

The two other people were still trapped at 12.35pm, the QAS spokesman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said Hay Point Rd was closed to all traffic until further notice.

He said three crews were at the scene and the Forensic Crash Unit would be called.

More to come.