Three hurt in crash on notorious Tin Can Bay road

THREE people have been hurt in a two car crash near Tin Can Bay this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Tin Can Bay and Bayside roads just before 1.30pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said two of the people suffered seatbelt-related injuries; a third reported shoulder injuries.

The crash spilt fuel across the road.

The cars were not removed until more than two hours later.