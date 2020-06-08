Three hurt in crash on notorious Tin Can Bay road
THREE people have been hurt in a two car crash near Tin Can Bay this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Tin Can Bay and Bayside roads just before 1.30pm.
A QAS spokeswoman said two of the people suffered seatbelt-related injuries; a third reported shoulder injuries.
The crash spilt fuel across the road.
The cars were not removed until more than two hours later.