Three hospitalised overnight in two region crashes into tree

A MAN who crashed into a tree in his car at Imbil was taken to hospital with rib injuries last night.

Paramedics, who were called to the crash on Yabba Creek Rd at 10.50pm, took the man in his 40s to hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier in the evening another car crash into a tree at Doonan resulted in two people hospitalised - one with serious injuries.

A woman was transported in a serious condition with a critical care paramedic on board and a male patient was transported stable, both to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The single vehicle crash happened on Eumundi Noosa Road at 6.26pm.