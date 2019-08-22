Menu
A women in her 30s was left with minor throat irritation. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Three hospitalised after Jetstar plane leaks fumes

by Emily Halloran
22nd Aug 2019 8:39 AM
THREE people have been hospitalised after fumes leaked on a popular airline at the Gold Coast Airport last night.

Paramedics were called to the airport located off Eastern Avenue about 6.40pm.

It is understood the unknown fumes leaked on a Jetstar plane which has just landed from Sydney.

Three people were transported to Robina Hospital, all in stable conditions.

One of them, a woman in her 30s, was left with minor throat irritation.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services did not attend.

The Bulletin has contacted the Australian Federal Police and Jetstar.

