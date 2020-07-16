Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service attended to the Warrego Hwy, Morven this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service attended to the Warrego Hwy, Morven this morning.
News

Three hospitalised after highway rollover west of Roma

Georgie Adams
16th Jul 2020 7:41 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO children and one adult were hospitalised after the car they were travelling in rolled on the Warrego Highway.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a 39-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and two children were travelling on the Warrego Hwy at Morven about 1.48am this morning when the accident happened.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was trying to avoid hitting a kangaroo.

The female and two children were transported to Charleville Health Service for precautionary measures.

The man declined ambulance services.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
car rollover editors picks hospitalised queensland ambulance service queensland police services

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Some big Gympie council projects will be wound up this week

        premium_icon Some big Gympie council projects will be wound up this week

        News Hockey grounds, Memorial Park, Rainbow Shores, Rainbow Beach and Albert Park

        72 people face charges in loaded Gympie court day

        premium_icon 72 people face charges in loaded Gympie court day

        News Scores of people to face two Gympie courts today. Full list here

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Victorian travellers cause COVID fear at Gympie truck stop

        premium_icon Victorian travellers cause COVID fear at Gympie truck stop

        News Another traveller took to FB after seeing 3 cars and hearing the travellers say...