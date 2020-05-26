Menu
Gympie police are warning drivers not to park on yellow lines or block footpaths or they could be hit with a $53 parking fine.
News

Three Gympie streets police are watching how you park

Frances Klein
frances.klein@gympietimes.com
26th May 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE police have been stinging drivers who park on yellow lines and there are three streets ere they are aiming their attention most.

“Recently there have been a few infringement tickets issued in the Gympie area,” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

“Please check when getting out of your car that there is no yellow line markings on the road near the kerb and double check if there are any street parking signs, such as on John Street, Myall Street and Shield Street.

Don't get caught parking on yellow lines, warn Gympie police.
“We have found that people try to be thoughtful and park up on the kerb to give more space on the road, however this causes pedestrian traffic on the footpath to be blocked.”

Parking on a yellow edge line and stopping across a footpath can both result in a $53 fine, the spokeswoman warned.

“Keep the money in your pocket and be aware,” she said.

If you have information for police contact Police Link on 131 444.

Gympie Times

