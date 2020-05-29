Three Gympie people among 88 dead on Qld roads this year

Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.

Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.

AT LEAST three Gympie region people are among 88 lives lost on Queensland roads this year, a figure much higher than this time last year.

READ MORE

The “grave” statistic was revealed by the RACQ this morning as the club issued a “strong warning to drivers about the need for safety” in conjunction with Fatality Free Friday.

This year’s road toll is reportedly up by 11 on the same time last year, despite strict restrictions put in place in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Glenwood couple were killed in an horrific crash at Gunalda in early March, and a 28-year-old Gympie man was one of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash at Capella in mid January.

Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in early March.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said Fatality Free Friday was a “timely reminder” for drivers everywhere.

“This day is aimed at promoting zero deaths on Australian roads for one day of the year, and there’s no better time for that in Queensland,” Ms Ritchie said.

“We’ve seen fewer cars on the roads because of coronavirus we would have expected to see less deaths on the roads, not more.”

Ms Ritchie said motorists needed to remember the Fatal Five and ensure they were up to the task of driving as roads became busier in line with lifted coronavirus restrictions.

“Queenslanders can now travel 150km from home or 500km in outback areas, and we’re seeing the roads becoming busier as more people return to school and the office,” she said.

“We’re pleading with everyone to take the responsibility of driving seriously. Most crashes are preventable, so we need to drive like every day is Fatality Free Friday.

“When you get behind the wheel put away distractions like your mobile phone, make sure everyone is buckled up and don’t speed or drive if you’re tired or affected by drugs or alcohol.

“The road toll is not just a number, every life lost on our roads is a tragedy and leaves behind a shattered family, friends and community.”