Three Gympie koalas hit by cars in one week

Three koalas have been struck by cars in the Gympie region this week. Photo: Jane Woodward

Three koalas have been struck by cars in the Gympie region this week. Photo: Jane Woodward

GYMPIE region wildlife advocates are urging drivers to slow down and be more aware after three koalas were hit by cars on local roads last week.

A “healthy young male” koala was killed on Kandanga Creek Road, with two more taken to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Michelle Daly with the dead male koala, killed on Kandanga Creek Rd last year.

MORE ON KOALAS

– Gympie’s $3m highway gift to koalas

– Dead Gympie koalas prompt Transport Dept investigation

A young female koala hit at Widgee unfortunately succumbed to her injuries, but a “big male” struck on Mary Valley Rd at Brooloo became “a rare survivor” and remained at the hospital for further treatment.

Michelle Daly of Koala Action Gympie Region said that number of road incidents in one week was unusually high, and more typical of breeding season in the spring.

“We want people driving rural roads at night or early hours to ‘think koala’, just be aware koalas are active and moving along the ground and crossing roads,” Ms Daly said.

“Slow down and watch the roadsides for movement, especially where there are roadside trees and bushland.

“The little koala at Kandanga was crossing where there are eucalypt trees on both sides of the road that he would have been feeding in.

ANARRA Gympie Wildlife president Paula Rowlands said safer driving would reduce the risk posed to koalas and the demand placed on carers.

Michelle Daly and Nonie Metzler, volunteers with the Koala Action Gympie Region.

“Several recent road strikes on koalas were in the 7pm to 9pm timeslot,” Mrs Rowlands said. “Many are also hit very early morning when early road commuting starts.

“If everyone did wildlife aware driving from dusk right through to early morning, it would be safer for us and for the wildlife.

“When our koalas are doing it so tough with drought and disease, and after the massive losses in the bushfires, we really need these healthy ones help keep pretty fragile koala populations going.”

Ms Daly urged drivers to call wildlife services if they saw dead koalas because “further checks are needed and … vital data is collected”.

Call Gympie’s ANARRA Wildlife Rescue on 54849111 or the RSPCA 24 Hour Hotline on 1300 ANIMAL.

Join KAGR at www. kagr.org.au, contact the group on Facebook, phone 0437549252 or email secretary@kagr.org.au.