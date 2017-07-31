Three generations of Shepherds and going strong

THREE GENERATIONS: Brock Shepherd (left) and Paul Eaton in the new homewares department at Shepherd's Betta Living in Tozer St.

SHEPHERD'S Betta Living is branching out to embrace - well - living.

A soft opening of the new soft-furnishings part of their business took place at the extra site in Tozer St on Thursday last week.

Glen Shepherd, the second of three generations of the Shepherd family involved with homewares retail in Gympie, said the expansion was inevitable.

"That's the direction Betta Living is heading in, but we knew we wouldn't be able accommodate the new lines here (Duke St store) so it seemed like the best option,” Mr Shepherd said.

So while the Duke St store will continue to stock electrical and white goods, the Tozer St store will have as many as 35 bedroom suites on the showroom floor and nearly as many lounges.

"Plus all the accesories, like wall clocks, lamps and home decor items,” he said.

Glen's father John Shepherd opened his first electronic homewares store in 1963 and for the past 54 years the stores, which have undergone various name changes and locations, have only ever been operated by either John or Glen.

Now, Glen's sons Brock and Ben are some of the staff who will be on rotation at both the Duke St and Tozer St stores, carrying on the legacy set down by their father and grandfather.

"We really are a family business,” Glen said.

Glen is keen to see what fruit this new branch of the business will bear.

"We'll just have to play it as it goes. We'll just keep listening to what our customers want and go with it,” he said.

A grand opening of the new Tozer St store is being planned for either three or four weeks away.

"It'll be a big event,” Glen said, who has a sausage sizzle, an opening sale and fun events planned once he's decided on an appropriate date.

Glen said he and the company had always been passionate about the Gympie community and, to that end, sponsored sporting associations, donated to local causes and tried to get involved with local events.

He sees this expansion as a way of creating more jobs in the region.

"It's our mission to expand and hopefully create further employment opportunities here,” he said.