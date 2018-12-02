Three fires create haze over Gympie region

UPDATE - Sunday December 2, 11.30am: THREE fires in the Gympie region continue to keep fire crews on edge as the hot blustery weather conditions do nothing to alleviate the situation.

Four crews remain on the scene of the Tuan Forest bushfire near Tinnanbar where the fire continues to burn on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Rd. Crews say the fire is contained and poses no threat to property at this time but remain on scene to monitor it as of 10.34am. Smoke is affecting the immediate area.

A fire at Running Creek in Kilkivan is being monitored and as of 9.42am this morning was still within containment lines. Smoke is affecting this area.

A crew is on the scene of a fire near Rainbow Beach which has flared up again at 10.50am. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are monitoring the bushfire burning near the Freshwater campground, in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road and the Western Break. This fire is burning within containment lines. Those camping or using walking/driving tracks within the Great Sandy National Park should follow the advice of QPWS and other authorities. Smoke may affect Cooloola, Rainbow Beach and surrounds.

Residents in the region are asked to close windows and doors where possible and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Motorists across the region are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.