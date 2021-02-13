Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three fire crews remain on the scene of a blaze at Langshaw late this morning.
Three fire crews remain on the scene of a blaze at Langshaw late this morning.
News

Three fire crews battling Gympie region blaze

JOSH PRESTON
13th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three crews remain involved in battling a fire at Langshaw, south west of Gympie, late this morning.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed crews were still battling the vegetation fire on Eel Creek Rd as of 11:20am, about two hours after fireys were initially dispatched to the scene.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area,” QFES media sources said.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Another fire crew have been involved in battling another vegetation fire on Neusa Vale Rd at Kin Kin since about 9am.

breaking news emergency services gympie fires gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young Gympie father of two taken off the road for six months

        Premium Content Young Gympie father of two taken off the road for six months

        News He tried to avoid police, but was later found parked in a nearby carport.

        Mum allegedly on Facebook as baby girl drowned

        Premium Content Mum allegedly on Facebook as baby girl drowned

        Crime Police allege seven-month-old drowned while mother checked Facebook

        More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

        Premium Content More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

        News Adam Brand and other icons join Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole and Troy...