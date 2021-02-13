Three fire crews battling Gympie region blaze

Three fire crews remain on the scene of a blaze at Langshaw late this morning.

Three fire crews remain on the scene of a blaze at Langshaw late this morning.

Three crews remain involved in battling a fire at Langshaw, south west of Gympie, late this morning.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed crews were still battling the vegetation fire on Eel Creek Rd as of 11:20am, about two hours after fireys were initially dispatched to the scene.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area,” QFES media sources said.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Another fire crew have been involved in battling another vegetation fire on Neusa Vale Rd at Kin Kin since about 9am.