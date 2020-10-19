UPDATE: More fireys sent to battle 150-hectare bushfire

UPDATE, 1.45pm: ANOTHER three Fire and Rescue crews are en route to a fire burning just outside of Esk.

The crews will join five crews already on scene at the Redbank Creek blaze due to difficult terrain.

West Moreton Chief Fire Warden and Area Director Paul Storrs said the fire burned within a gully, making it tricky for firefighters to reach.

"It's difficult to get at and it's taking the vehicles half an hour each way to get in there and, of course, they can't take a truck up, they can only take the utes up," Mr Storrs said.

"So we're rotating six utes to travel up, work on the fire and then swap over - it's just a case of access, that's all it is."

Three Fire and Rescue utes are on scene already with another three headed out to join the battle.

"Utes can get up the rougher country and get in nice and safe," Mr Storrs said.

Mr Storrs estimated the fire covered about 150 hectares and still burned within containment lines.

EARLIER, 10.30am: THE time has passed for anyone looking to carry out backburning, as conditions remain dry and windy.

This morning, fireys are working to keep a bushfire contained, which is burning 10 kilometres west of Esk, at Redbank Creek.

The information-level blaze is off Esk Hampton Road, near Regents Rd and has been burning for several days.

West Moreton Chief Fire Warden and Area Director Paul Storrs said it was too early to tell the cause of the fire.

"Because of the weather we've had over the past few days, there have been a few fires in the country shire," Mr Storrs said.

Three rural fire crews are on scene and the Redbank Creek fire is contained.

"Crews are in attendance, monitoring and managing it," Mr Storrs said.

"It's burning inside the containment lines."

He said it was no longer the time to carry out hazard reduction burns.

"The time has passed - people need to be well and truly aware that fires are occurring and that people need to be vigilant," Mr Storrs said.

"Once we have some rain that might be reviewed of course."

The Redbank Creek fire currently poses no threat to homes.

