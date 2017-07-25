Three escape scary Gympie region crash

Emergency services are attending to a crash on Glastonbury road.

THREE people have been taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree at Glastonbury.

Luckily only suffering minor injuries, two males and a female in her 20s, were transported to Gympie Hospital about 9am.

Emergency services are attending to a crash on Glastonbury road. Jacob Carson

The car was found on its side blocking Glastonbury Rd, just past Wyuna Dr, and a sizeable chunk taken out of the tree, believed to be where the car hit.

Traffic was being diverted around the car, with vehicles using the grass alongside the road to pass.

No other cars were involved in the incident, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.