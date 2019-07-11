Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Threee people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.
Threee people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.
News

Three dead as girl rescued from capsized yacht

by Nick Hansen
11th Jul 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.

The 11.7m catamaran with five people on board capsized 13km offshore just after 10am and an emergency beacon was activated.

Paramedics attended in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after an emergency beacon was activated, with the man and girl winched to safety.

"(Crews) had winched two survivors and unfortunately there has been no other survivors in this incident. It's absolutely tragic," NSW Ambulance Inspector Luke Wiseman said.

Police confirmed three bodies had been found in the water and retrieved by Marine Rescue.

The two survivors have been flown to John Hunter Hospital.

The catamaran got into trouble just north of Newcastle, directly off Stockton Beach.

More Stories

editors picks fatality newcastle winching yacht crash

Top Stories

    Former Gympie High student's debut album rockets to No. 1

    premium_icon Former Gympie High student's debut album rockets to No. 1

    News Self-titled album rocketed quickly to No. 1 on the Australian Independent Artist Record Chart, and Number 4 on the ARIA Australian Country Music Chart.

    • 11th Jul 2019 12:29 PM
    EMERGENCY DECLARED: Council says 2000 homes under threat

    premium_icon EMERGENCY DECLARED: Council says 2000 homes under threat

    News The report said the wet season is expected to get much wetter

    Gympie region's 18,000 licensed shooters deserve justice

    premium_icon Gympie region's 18,000 licensed shooters deserve justice

    News Ron Owen: We have waited too patiently for 26 years

    METH LAB: Family's warning, my dog was high on ice

    premium_icon METH LAB: Family's warning, my dog was high on ice

    Crime 'It could have been someone's child that ingested that'