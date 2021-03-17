Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Three dead as plane crashes into car

by Ally Foster
17th Mar 2021 8:03 AM

 

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have tragically died after a plane crashed into a car in US state of Florida.

CCTV footage from a nearby home captured the horrifying moment the plane crashed into an SUV and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The pilot and passenger on the aircraft died immediately. The mother, Megan Bishop, and her young son, Taylor, were left trapped inside the car.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

Ms Bishop was reportedly able to pull herself free and the boy was rescued by emergency services.

The pair were transported to hospital in serious conditions, with officials later reporting the boy had died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the deadly crash, with officials suggesting the plane likely suffered a mechanical failure.

Originally published as Three dead as plane crashes into car

More Stories

car editors picks plane crash usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

        Premium Content Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

        News ‘It must have been airbags that saved them. The look made me feel sick.’

        Speed reduction endorsed on fatal Gympie region road

        Premium Content Speed reduction endorsed on fatal Gympie region road

        News Josiah William Stevens died when a 4WD collided with a school bus

        Size of new Gympie house blocks divides the internet

        Premium Content Size of new Gympie house blocks divides the internet

        Community Which is better for Gympie housing: affordability or livability?

        Twins fined for shoving security guard through pub fence

        Premium Content Twins fined for shoving security guard through pub fence

        Crime Cory and Simon Jeremy in Gympie court after pushing security guard