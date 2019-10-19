Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News
The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News
Crime

Three critical after terrifying stab attack

by Chris Clarke
19th Oct 2019 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR men were stabbed during an attack at a property in Brisbane's west on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a rundown property on Lytton Road at Hemmant at 2.51am.

Two of the men were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, one with shoulder injuries and the other with abdominal injuries.

A third man was transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with head injuries.

The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News
The scene of the stabbing at Hemmant. Photo: Mac Lyon/Seven News

A fourth man with abdominal injuries was transported stable to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

Police are searching for those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime critical injuries editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    State confirms fate of 21,000ha of land near Imbil

    premium_icon State confirms fate of 21,000ha of land near Imbil

    News The loss of that much forestry would have decimated the industry: Gympie MP Tony Perrett

    'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    premium_icon 'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    News A young man has faced court accused of multiple violent offences

    Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    premium_icon Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    News New data shows house hunters have region in their sights.

    Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    premium_icon Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    News Key to unlocking it is already in region, most influential says.