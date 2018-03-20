Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was taken to hospital this morning following a rollover on the Burnett Highway.
A man was taken to hospital this morning following a rollover on the Burnett Highway. Renee Albrecht
News

Three crashes in region in 24 hours

Frances Klein
by
20th Mar 2018 8:27 AM

PARAMEDICS have been called to three crashes in the Gympie region in the past 24 hours.

This morning a car that rolled on the Burnett Hwy near Goomeri blocked one lane of the highway. The 65 year-old male driver, who had cuts to the face, legs and arms, was taken to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night a 54-year-old man who crashed on Cunningam Rd at Goomboorian at 9.35pm was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics were also called to Crescent Rd at 11.51pm after reports of a single vehicle crash into a wall.

On arrival, there were no occupants in the vehicle, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

ambulance goomboo goomeri gympie gympie crashes police
Gympie Times
Gympie region on fire restrictions ahead of C'Wealth Games

Gympie region on fire restrictions ahead of C'Wealth Games

News Gympie region residents to be banned from lighting certain fires leading up to and throughout the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

  • 20th Mar 2018 10:29 AM
Croc spotted three times underneath Fraser Coast wharf

Croc spotted three times underneath Fraser Coast wharf

News The crocodile has been reported a number of times this month.

  • 20th Mar 2018 9:35 AM
Culture of internal bullying haunts Gympie council

Culture of internal bullying haunts Gympie council

News Council should heed its own anti-bullying advice: letter

Police on look-out for loiterer near Imbil dump on Friday

Police on look-out for loiterer near Imbil dump on Friday

News The facility was broken into overnight on Friday

Local Partners