Three crashes in region in 24 hours

A man was taken to hospital this morning following a rollover on the Burnett Highway. Renee Albrecht

PARAMEDICS have been called to three crashes in the Gympie region in the past 24 hours.

This morning a car that rolled on the Burnett Hwy near Goomeri blocked one lane of the highway. The 65 year-old male driver, who had cuts to the face, legs and arms, was taken to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night a 54-year-old man who crashed on Cunningam Rd at Goomboorian at 9.35pm was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics were also called to Crescent Rd at 11.51pm after reports of a single vehicle crash into a wall.

On arrival, there were no occupants in the vehicle, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.