Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Four patients have been assessed after a truck and vehicle crash in the Brisbane Valley.
CRASH: Four patients have been assessed after a truck and vehicle crash in the Brisbane Valley. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Three children hospitalised after Brisbane Valley crash

Dominic Elsome
by
22nd Apr 2019 2:18 PM

FOUR patients are being assessed after a truck and vehicle collided in the Brisbane Valley.

Paramedics were called at 1.12pm to the incident on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Biarra, 2km north of Esk.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a male patient in his early teens and two female children all sustained minor injuries and are expected to be transported to the Esk Hospital.

An adult male was assessed at the scene and refused transport.

All three patients are in stable conditions.

biarra brisbane valley esk esk hospital traffic crash
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:38 PM
    GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    premium_icon GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    News Gympie's best competitors represented the Gold City.

    30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    premium_icon 30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    News Holiday makers clogging up Bruce like clockwork

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    Breaking Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast