Three cheers for Meals volunteers

FAST FOOD: Alan Miller and Gladys Gear pack the car up ahead of delivering lunch for Gympie Meals on Wheels.

EVERY day hundreds of doors in Gympie and thousands across Australia receive a knock and a friendly hello and a nourishing meal.

This comes down to the dedicated volunteers and staff of Meals on Wheels.

Gympie Meals on Wheels is no exception and has been operating for 46 years and currently has 220 volunteers.

Today is National Meals On Wheels Day.

This annual celebration recognises the work of the organisation's many volunteers around Australia.

Gympie manager Jules Delgardo said to have a day dedicated to recognising their enormous contribution to serving their community is gratifying.

"Gympie Meals on Wheels aims to provide one of the basic necessities of life, which is a hot nutritious meal delivered to their home,” Ms Delgardo said.

"The benefit to recipients of a caring visit with their meal provides them with a link to the community.

"It shows as a community we are concerned for the wellbeing of our citizens.

"Families are assured that their loved ones' physical and psychological wellbeing is monitored and they are advised if it alters.

Brendan Van Rensburg and Elsie Farrer work at packing the meals for delivery at Gympie Meals on Wheels. Donna Jones

"An added bonus is that a lot of our volunteer teams tend to build strong relationships with our clients.”

On average, Gympie Meals on Wheels deliver 120 meals per day and they currently have 199 clients on the books.

"Since August last year we have provided 27,700 meals. To provide this service our volunteers provide a minimum of 18,820 volunteer hours a year,” she said.

"Because our service enables people to remain independent in their own homes and out of hospital and residential care; it means our volunteers are also helping save tax dollars,” she said.

"On behalf of the committee and staff I would like to thank all of our past and present volunteers who created this amazing legacy of which we have been entrusted with as guardians.

"All of our volunteers fall into a category of being some of the most caring, compassionate, amazing, selfless and inspirational individuals.

"Without our outstanding volunteers there would be no Gympie Meals on Wheels,” Ms Delgardo said.