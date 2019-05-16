Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An example of a gel blaster available online
An example of a gel blaster available online
Crime

Three charged in second drive-by gel shooting

by Sarah Matthews
16th May 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged three men who allegedly shot a school office with a gel blaster gun, in the second incident involving the weapon in as many days.

The three men, two aged 20 and the other aged 19, allegedly drove past Stanthorpe State High School yesterday afternoon and fired several gel pellets from their vehicle at the school office window.

One of the men allegedly got out of the car and spoke to the deputy principal before the trio fled in a ute.

They were stopped by police a short time later, with the gel blaster gun allegedly found in the vehicle.

They have each been charged with going armed to cause fear and are due to appear in court on June 19.

It comes after a Toowoomba woman was randomly shot in the stomach in a drive-by gel blaster shooting on Tuesday.

Following the shooting, police raided an Arrowfield St address and found three gel blaster guns.

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are assisting police with their inquiries, but no one has been charged yet in relation to the incident.

A QPS spokeswoman said there was nothing to indicate the two incidents are linked.

More Stories

charges court crime gel blaster guns going armed to cause fear

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    premium_icon Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    News Council staff say feedback 'strongly supports' the move