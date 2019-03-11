Menu
Police have charged three people, including a 16-year-old girl, after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted.
Crime

Three charged after man escapes campsite terror

11th Mar 2019 6:15 AM
THREE people have been charged after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted at Noosaville yesterday morning.

About 6.30am on March 10, a 19-year-old man presented to Noosa Hospital with injuries to his face, arms, legs and feet.

It will be alleged the man had been restrained at a campsite in bushland on Eenie Creek for two days where he was repeatedly assaulted.

Police will further allege the trio also threatened the man's life.

The man managed to escape about 5am and flagged down a member of the public after reaching the road where he was taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm while a 48-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing tainted property.

Both will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.

assault occasioning bodily harm crime deprivation of liberty eenie creek noosa hospital noosaville queensland police
