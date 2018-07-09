Three cars stolen from Gympie, Southside in one day

GYMPIE police are investigating the theft of three cars from Gympie and the Southside last Friday.

Police said yesterday the three vehicles were stolen after they were left unsecured and with keys easily accessible. All three were parked outside private homes and businesses.

"Gone are the days when you could leave your vehicle unlocked, as these three victims found out, upon returning to their vehicles that were no longer where they left them,” a police spokesman said.

"Fortunately two of the three vehicles have been located however, one is still outstanding: The outstanding vehicle is a white Mazda Bravo Utility, Queensland registration PAW 501.

"The vehicle has four spot lights on the front bull bar and three tool boxes screwed onto the rear timber tray.

"This vehicle was stolen from Monkland Street, Gympie at 4.16pm on July 6.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the reference number below.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.