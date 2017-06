A three car crash is causing delays on the Bruce Hwy.

EMERGENCY services are en route to a three car pileup on the Bruce Hwy near Bauple.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said she did not believe there were any serious injuries in the crash, which occurred just north of the Bauple-Woolooga Rd turnoff about midday.

Drivers are reporting delays of up to 20 minutes, with traffic banked for kilometres.

Roadworks near the stretch are also contributing to the delays.