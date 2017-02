THREE people were arrested overnight in relation to a burglary at Traveston where four firearms were stolen.

A 21-year-old and 25 year-old male and a 23-year-old female spent the night in custody in Gympie after they were charged with burglary and stealing offences.

A Gympie police spokesman said the two men also face drug-related charges.

The three accused are to face Gympie Magistrates Court today.