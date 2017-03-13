Three airlifted after Fraser Island crash

THREE people have been airlifted to hospital from Fraser Island after their 4WD drive rolled over north of Eurong Creek.

The Toyota 4WD involved in the accident belongs to a Fraser Island sight-seeing tag-along company and was carrying eight international visitors at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was part of a convoy which was heading south on 75 Mile Beach when the driver lost control about 8.30am.

The female driver suffered the most serious injuries in the accident and was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast Lifeflight helicopter to Nambour Hospital with suspected head, neck and chest injuries.

The Bundaberg-based Lifeflight helicopter then responded an hour later to airlift the two other passengers injured in the crash to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The other patients were a Swedish man who suffered suspected neck injuries and a European woman who suffered a suspected knee injury.

All three patients were treated on the scene by the Lifeflight crew and QAS paramedics before being transported in stable conditions.