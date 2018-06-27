Menu
DRUG LINK TO CRIMES: Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth.
Threats, robberies, violence and drugs

27th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
Kill threat plea

A YOUNG Mothar Mountain man pleaded guilty to a death threat charge when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Tristan Thomas Dawes, 21, successfully sought an adjournment of his sentencing to July 31 to allow him to present a psychological report.

He is charged with using a communications service to make the threat, between December 12 and 18 last year.

Robbery, weapons

A GYMPIE man has been remanded in custody on drug, robbery, weapons and vehicle charges.

James Denning, 20, faces charges of unlawful vehicle use on January 12, drug and utensil possession on February 28 and robbery with violence while armed on February 28.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on July 9.

In another matter before the court, Jake Raymond Geiger, 24, of Monkland, had his case adjourned to July 16, where he will face committal to a higher court on charges of unlawfully possessing weapons, ecstasy, amphetamine, proceeds of crime and explosives.

Drink riding fine

A CURRA man has been fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to riding his motorcycle at the Gold Coast while he had a blood alcohol content of .081 per cent.

Deon William Brown, 47, admitted riding his motorcycle in Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise at 10.25pm on March 1.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took account of Brown's willingness to complete a Roadcraft driver education course.

He fined Brown $350 and disqualified him from holding a drivers licence for three months.

