Threats, assault, court: Valley dispute ends in $47k payout

A FOUR-YEAR legal stoush over an easement has ended with a Carters Ridge couple being ordered to pay more than $47,000 in damages for what was called "despicable” behaviour.

Alan Neville Willi and Robyn Anne Willi were ordered by Maroochydore District Court to pay $20,000 aggravated damages for civil trespass and $25,000 in exemplary damages to neighbours Dmitry Brodsky and Fiona Kate Healy for the battle over the easement, which also included verbal threats and assault.

The court heard Mr Brodsky and Ms Healy had bought the land at Jubilee Rd in 2007 with the "plan and hope to expose their children to the joys of rural life”.

However, their land was bisected by an easement which was the Willis' Oak Ct property's only road access.

The court heard the first sign of trouble with the Willis was shortly after Mr Brodsky and Ms Healy moved into their new home on December 26, 2011, when they saw the easement had been padlocked and asked for their own key.

Relations soon deteriorated over the land, and eventually became so heated that Robyn Willi assaulted Ms Healy on the easement on August 27, 2013, for which she was found guilty without a conviction being recorded and fined $1000 in Gympie Magistrates Court the following February.

A letter from the Willis had also been sent in February 2012 and made note that the couple's children rode on the easement without helmets.

"We again will not be responsible for what may or will happen if any of your siblings (sic) fall off their bikes and sustain any head injuries”, it said.

It was the first of a number of threats which the court heard "unnerved” Ms Healy so much she called Child Safety herself and was told this was a common use of their office in neighbourhood disputes.

Judge DCJ Robertson also noted the Willis had made "false allegations about Ms Healy as a mother, false allegations to the police and council about their character, and insulting and disparaging behaviour towards both of them”.

Judge Robertson also said the Willis "were the aggressors from the start, and it was their conduct which reasonably provoked the plaintiffs to protect their personal and property rights over the years”.