Threat of blowout forces $2m project to be scaled back

THE scale of work to deliver the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre is being dropped back to ensure the project does not blow out its $2 million budget.

Ri Con Construction is expected to be given the contract to build the arena and covered areas for $1.4 million at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting, a figure almost $400,000 less than their original tender.

Plans for an access road, an irrigation system, and several power points were taken out of the scope of the work to bring the tender under budget.

Cr Glen Hartwig wants the councillors to be shown the long-awaited review into the Rattler's troubles confidentially. Contributed

Underground water tanks were also taken out in favour of a smaller amount of above ground tanks. The changes bring the build within the $1.5 million limit for the work in the project's budget.

Ri Con previously built the Curra Hall and their tender was the lowest of a group of offers which stretched to almost $4 million.

The Equestrian Centre is not the only item to be put on the table.

Councillor Glen Hartwig is asking for the long-awaited review into the Rattler's troubled delivery to be released confidentially to councillors.

"This report as promised to councillors back in September and has now dragged on,” he said.

The Kilkivan Kindergarten is asking for a new lease on its Bligh St premises. Elyse Wurm

In a note on the motion, council staff said work on the report had been suspended until legal issues over the Rattler contracts progressed. Cr Hartwig disagreed this was an issue.

"There is no hindrance to any legal proceeding if the details of the report are kept in confidence,” he said.

Kilkivan's kindergarten wants to renew its lease to continue running at their Bligh St premises. The lease expires today, and the council is expected to approve a 10-year renewal.

Future development at Victory Heights, the painted Rainbow Beach stairs and quarry supplies are also up for debate.