Thousands roll up for pumpkin festival

The Pumpkin Roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

ABOUT 12,000 people descended on the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival on Sunday, organisers have said.

Visitors came from as far as Brisbane, the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales.

Hundreds of people took part in the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll, hurtling pumpkins down the steep Policeman's Hill.

While she had attended all but one pumpkin festival since its inception in 1997, festival patron Phyllis Hopf had never seen or competed in the roll.

That all changed on Sunday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I was always working, that's why I have never seen it," she said.

"Today I was working down at the RSL and they said they would send a car down especially to get me up her. I didn't think they'd actually do it, but they did.

"I'm very happy to finally do it, it was a lot of fun."

While the 82-year-old has only lived in Goomeri since 2004, she said she had been a part of the show since its second year.

"I love the town and I want to see it progress," Ms Hopf said.

"The pumpkin festival helps the town progress.

"It does so much for Goomeri, it is always a wonderful day."

Out of hundreds of competitors, Jayden Cunningham and Alan Suiter tied for first place in the roll.

Tin Huaer placed second.

Liam Kader placed first in the junior roll, while Phoebe Grace placed second.